After her WWE run ended, Ronda Rousey is now a free agent pursuing her in-ring career on the independent scene. If she decides to join Impact Wrestling, Impact Knockouts Champion Trinity would be happy to have her on board.
At WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, Rousey and Trinity, also known as Naomi in WWE, teamed up and secured a win against Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.
“Hell yeah. I’ve teamed up with Ronda before. I think she’s amazing. It’s Ronda Rousey. It’s Ronda. Ronda is GOATed for life. I think it’s super amazing to see her continue to wrestle. Anywhere Ronda shows up, it’s a bonus and a plus. I never got to go against Ronda. Happy I got to work with her during her second run, that was pretty awesome. Teaming with her in Saudi, which is also something she fought for, for me to be there with her. I’ll never forget that. It’s all love with Ronda Rousey,” Trinity told Adrian Hernandez.