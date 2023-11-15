This week’s WWE Raw saw Drew McIntyre betray Jey Uso during the main event, turning heel in the process. This move sets the stage for McIntyre to join forces with The Judgment Day at the upcoming Survivor Series PLE in Chicago. Together, they will face off against Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and an unknown partner in the Men’s WarGames Match.

McIntyre shook hands with Rhea Ripley. The final member of the babyface team remains a mystery, but it’s expected to be Randy Orton.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including McIntyre’s recent heel turn.

“I’ve got to tell you, last night seeing Rhea standing next to Drew –- I was like, ‘Woah, that looks like a power couple if I’ve ever seen them,'” Bully Ray said on “Busted Open.” “I want to see the follow-up on Drew, because remember my take on Drew is that it’s not about his physicality, it’s not about his look -– Drew does everything extremely well. Drew’s look to me is so amazing, he just has it all … but it’s about when he talks. Let’s see what he has to say next week.”

