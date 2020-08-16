Cody Rhodes: "Man/Woman Wearing Any Belt Defines It...I Don't Believe In Mid Card Titles"

AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to comment on the final design of his TNT championship, which he revealed on last Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. The American Nightmare writes, “She’s a looker alright! My goal is to make it the most important and coveted belt of all time. (The walk from my office to the entrance tunnel on Wednesday was maybe my favorite bts moment ever. Stopped folks in their tracks).”
When a fan asked Rhodes whether or not the world championship should be the most important he responded with, “Man/woman wearing any belt defines it, not the other way around. I don’t believe in “Mid card” titles.”
See the exchange below.
She’s a looker alright!
My goal is to make it the most important and coveted belt of all time.
(The walk from my office to the entrance tunnel on Wednesday was maybe my favorite bts moment ever. Stopped folks in their tracks) https://t.co/1oqMhccztj pic.twitter.com/8ShIFo61W7
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) August 15, 2020
Man/woman wearing any belt defines it, not the other way around.
I don’t believe in “Mid card” titles.
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) August 15, 2020
- Peyton Royce Shares Photos Ahead Of Fitness Competition, Billie Kaye and Shawn Spears Show Support
- WWE Intercontinental Title Match Set, Joseph Parks on His WWE TV Debut, Update on WWE TV Plans
- Backstage Details On WWE SmackDown Depth Chart, Who Is Perceived As The Top Babyface For The Brand
- Braun Strowman Goes Bald for “The Monster” Look on WWE SmackDown
- New Details On WWE’s Agreement With The Amway Center In Orlando
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Backstage News on How Angry Matt Hardy Was After the Sammy Guevara Chair Incident, Guevara’s Heat
- The Big Show On Who He Thinks Are The Toughest Guys In Wrestling
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more