Cody Rhodes: "Man/Woman Wearing Any Belt Defines It...I Don't Believe In Mid Card Titles"

AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to comment on the final design of his TNT championship, which he revealed on last Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. The American Nightmare writes, “She’s a looker alright! My goal is to make it the most important and coveted belt of all time. (The walk from my office to the entrance tunnel on Wednesday was maybe my favorite bts moment ever. Stopped folks in their tracks).”

When a fan asked Rhodes whether or not the world championship should be the most important he responded with, “Man/woman wearing any belt defines it, not the other way around. I don’t believe in “Mid card” titles.”

See the exchange below.

She’s a looker alright! My goal is to make it the most important and coveted belt of all time. (The walk from my office to the entrance tunnel on Wednesday was maybe my favorite bts moment ever. Stopped folks in their tracks) https://t.co/1oqMhccztj pic.twitter.com/8ShIFo61W7 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) August 15, 2020