Although the belief was that the top matches at WWE WrestleMania 40 could be Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and CM Punk vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, The Rock’s return with the teased match against Reigns has thrown a wrench in those plans.
While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes talked about the chance he won’t get to headline WrestleMania because of The Rock.
“The Rock is The Great One–he’s still electrifying,” said Rhodes. “CM Punk is one of the greatest stars in the history of wrestling. I know what I’m up against. Look at the roster–it’s loaded with stars. But that doesn’t bother me. I’m not flinching. I’m not rooting against anyone else, I’m just working to make it happen.”
He added, “No run lasts forever. I know that. I’ve seen that. So I’m savoring every moment–and I’m working toward accomplishing what’s never been before.”