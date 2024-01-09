Although the belief was that the top matches at WWE WrestleMania 40 could be Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and CM Punk vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, The Rock’s return with the teased match against Reigns has thrown a wrench in those plans.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes talked about the chance he won’t get to headline WrestleMania because of The Rock.