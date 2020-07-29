Canadian wrestling star LuFisto recently shared a custom match graphic pitting her against AEW TNT champion Cody Rhodes as apart of The American Nightmare’s weekly open title challenges. She writes, “Wow, now this is a pretty awesome graphic! We would need a huge petition though!”

When a fan questioned whether or not Rhodes would be willing to defend the belt in an inter gender match he responded by saying he’s not a fan of that style of wrestling, but commends LuFisto on being an amazing pro-wrestler.

He writes, “I’m not particularly a fan of intergender wrestling. That’s my personal opinion though, I respect that others do enjoy kt. I’m a big fan of women’s wrestling and LuFisto though, she’s universally praised.”

See the exchange below.

Rhodes is set to defend the TNT championship against Warhorse on tonight’s Dynamite.