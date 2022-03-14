After Cody Rhodes left AEW last month, it was reported by multiple media outlets that he was returning to WWE, but his return has still yet to happen. At one point, there were WrestleMania 38 plans on the table for him with the idea that he would wrestle Seth Rollins, but they were later pulled.

WWE creative was reportedly told this week to hold off on working on the creative for the Rhodes vs. Rollins feud until Rhodes signs his WWE contract

As noted, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio earlier this week that Monday, March 14th in Jacksonville, Florida was the original date that WWE wanted Rhodes to make his return.

Meltzer noted on the latest Sunday Night’s Main Event episode that as of this past Friday, Rhodes vs. Rollins was still listed on the WrestleMania 38 card. Meltzer thinks with Rhodes still being listed on the card means that it’s probable he will sign with WWE, but that’s just speculation. He brought up how the people in WWE that do know about the internal Mania card don’t know whether Rhodes will be on Monday’s Raw as it’s a tight-lipped secret regarding the talks.

Meltzer thinks if Rollins gets into a new storyline on this episode of Raw then it’s a likely indication the deal with Rhodes fell through. However, if Rollins doesn’t get a new storyline and Rhodes doesn’t appear on Raw this week then it’s an indication that talks are still ongoing.

Fightful Select reports Rhodes has multiple offers on the table from other wrestling promotions, but nothing has been signed. One of the EVPs in All Elite Wrestling as of last weekend fully believed that Rhodes was signed or was signing with WWE and would face Rollins at WrestleMania.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes are still working on some unscripted programming content, but it’s unclear whether that is Rhodes to the Top, A Shot of Brandi, or something totally new.