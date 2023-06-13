A fan noticed an interesting commercial that aired during Monday’s episode of WWE Raw as the company continues to build toward Money in the Bank.

The episode was newsworthy, with Cody Rhodes vs. Dominick and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor being made official for WWE Money in the Bank. Also, Rhea Ripley was presented with the WWE Women’s World Championship.

As seen below, a fan captured footage of the commercial for the premiere episode of AEW collision on Saturday night during Raw that noted it was the “best wrestling in the world.” The episode will feature the return of CM Punk.