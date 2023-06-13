AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,480 tickets and there are 1,052 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW World Title Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Adam Cole

AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

TNT Champion Wardlow vs. Jake Hager

Trios Match: The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta)

Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Sting, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy & Keith Lee vs. Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, Kaun & Toa Liona)