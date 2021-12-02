During last night’s AEW Dynamite from Atlanta it was announced that Rey Fenix would not be able to compete on this Friday’s Rampage, where he and his brother Penta EL Zero Miedo were set to defend the AEW tag team championship against FTR in a 2-out-of-3 falls matchup. The listed reason was that Fenix had a minor injury and had some travel issues. Replacing him for Friday was PAC, but the bout would now be one-fall and a non-title affair.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Fenix is not injured, but was indeed dealing with travel issues that prevented him from making it to the arena for the Rampage tapings, which took place immediately after Dynamite. The report notes that the Lucha Bros vs. FTR AAA tag team championship matchup set for this Saturday’s AAA TripleMania Regia pay per view in Mexico is still set to happen.

