On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW announcer had Conrad Thompson on the show and they discussed Jeff Jarrett, who has a podcast with Thompson, wrestling on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, just a day after his father, Jerry Jarrett, had passed away.

Tony: “We discussed as a broadcast team how we were going to handle Jeff Jarrett walking in two minutes after we paid honor to his father. I think we did the best we could do, but let’s hear it for Jeff. He’s a pro. I think he thought, and I think we all agreed, it was best for him to go back in the ring after his father passed away.”

Conrad: “He told me that his step mom Debra of 50 years was adamant, like as they were at the hospital and all of this was happening with his dad, she looked at him and said, ‘What time’s your flight?’ He just sort of looked like, what? She goes, ‘Yea, your dad would have been pissed if you didn’t go to work, so he went to work.”