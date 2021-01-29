On the latest edition of his After The Bell podcast Corey Graves gave his thoughts on WWE’s recent billion dollar deal with NBC’s Peacock service, where the former NXT tag champion seemed excited about the possibilities of drawing new fans to the product. Hear his full thoughts below.

Says he doesn’t understand how anyone could criticize the deal:

Why on earth would anybody not think this is an amazing move for a fan? If you can conquer your own laziness, it actually saves you money, it’s going to cost less than the WWE Network costs right now. This is who I think the move benefits the most, the lapsed fan. The fan who loves WWE or loved WWE maybe hasn’t watched for a few years, maybe doesn’t tune in every Monday or Friday.

Thinks it’ll be a great way to bring in new fans:

Let’s say as you’re going to turn on The Office, you see the WWE Network logo pop up. Now a fan who says ‘Oh man, I used to love Goldberg, Stone Cold,’ you see that face, you click a button and now you bring fans back. It’s so easily accessible.

How Peacock is cheaper than the current WWE network:

I think this is a great opportunity for lapsed fans who have not followed or maybe they just aren’t as in tuned with WWE as they should be. It’s all about access, it’s all about accessibility, it’s very exciting. Oh, and it’s cheaper than it already is. It’s a win, win, win.

