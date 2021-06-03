Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer issued a short statement on Twitter announcing that Mil Muertes, who debuted for the promotion during the pandemic, has signed a multi-year contract and will be heavily utilized going forward.

Bauer writes, “One of the most popular wrestlers since The Restart is staying with @MLW for years to come as I have signed @Mesiasaaa to a multi-year deal. Let the body count continue!”

Muertes is best known for his run with Lucha Underground, where he is a former world champion. The Man of a 1000 deaths was resurrected by Salina de la Renta and took on now AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. in his debut match, making easy work of him in victory. See Bauer’s tweets below.