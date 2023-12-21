Sami Callihan will be wearing multiple hats for MLW.

The promotion recently announced that the Human Death Matchine would be returning for them at the Kings of Colosseum event in Philadelphia, where he’ll be clashing with Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima in singles-action. MLW CEO Court Bauer revealed during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio that along with wrestling Callihan will be working for MLW as an agent.

This will mark Callihan’s first appearance for MLW since 2022. Previously, he was signed to TNA (Impact) Wrestling, where he was a one-time world champion. Bauer’s full interview with Busted Open Radio can be found here.

Former WWE superstar Matt Riddle was also announced for Kings of Colosseum.