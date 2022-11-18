Indie wrestling star Craig Anthony recently spoke with PWMania about a wide range of topics, which include his thoughts on his work in Insane Championship Wrestling, better known as ICW, and what ICW has in store for its future after COVID hit the promotion hard. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Getting revenge on Kez Evans at ICW Fear and Loathing:

“Well, coming back to ICW to get my hands on Kez is one thing, but beating him and winning the title is even sweeter. It wasn’t just because of the injury, it was all things building up to that. The closed-door tapings where we fought, cashing in his contract and taking the Zero G championship from me just after I won it, turning up at my house, threatening my fiancé, all these things led up to that moment at the Barrowlands, and then there, he breaks my arm and put me out. There’s been a lot of time to reflect, a lot of time to mull over what happened. He took my career for a year. Sitting on my couch at home, not able to wrestle was the worst thing. It causes a lot of thoughts, not always good ones either, but it all come down to this moment. So, mark my words, Kez Evans is gonna get it. Taking his championship is the beginning of the end for him.”

ICW’s current direction and future:

“Obviously Covid caused a big dent in the world of wrestling and with other talent moving on, there’s been a shift over the last couple of years. Initially, after having a classic against Daz Black before lockdown, it was heart-breaking to think my trajectory would be on halt, but no, we all showed that we had what it takes to make this company the best it has ever been. I started to make my name during the closed-door tapings which were tough during a time, not one could ever dream about, so it was an interesting time for myself personally, but it was a time a lot of new guys and girls stepped up and showed that we are one hell of a roster. There were big boots to fill and we had the hunger to fill them.”

Returning following his injury:

“When I came back, there was a great response and I will never forget that. There’s a worry fans won’t remember you or care, but when I came back, they did and that meant a lot. The reactions has been mind-blowing, every time I’ve stepped through that curtain since being back. They want to see me do well, get revenge on Kez. Kez likes to be the bad guy, well I’m happy to be the hero, knock him out and take his title for the fans.”