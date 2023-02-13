D-Von Dudley did a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co where he talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed the December reports regarding him being pulled from an ECW tribute show with Bully Ray. When D-Von said he was going to do it after it landed on Triple H’s desk, he was reportedly told he would be fired if he appeared at the show so D-Von didn’t do it.

D-Von dismissed these reports and said he has no issues with Triple H.

“Let me just say this. No issues with Triple H. Triple H did not threaten to fire me. What a lot of people don’t know is I did not speak to Hunter directly during that, but no, he did not threaten to fire me. It was just again, you know, miscommunication on the dirt sheet writers or whatever, but that was not the case. Again, I can’t really go into detail right now.” “You have shirts out there that say ‘I’m a Paul Heyman guy.’ I’m a Paul Heyman guy because he helped me with ECW, but I’m only a Triple H guy. I can’t begin to thank that man enough for everything that he’s done for me. He was the reason why I became a producer. When Bubba and I left in 2016 as talent, it was from my understanding, it was him that actually suggested for me to become a producer. I remember the night we said farewell to the Dudley’s, he pulled me aside and asked me if I would like the job. I told him, ‘I’m not ready to hang it up yet. There’s still a lot left in the tank for me. I would still love to wrestle and maybe help out some of the younger talent, you know, like Apollo Crews, you know, things like that.’ But, you know, unfortunately, Vince wanted both parties and there was nothing he could do at that point, so that’s why he offered me the job. I said, ‘Well, do I have a choice.? He goes, ‘No, not really D-Von.’ I said, ‘Well, I’ll take a producer’s job’, because I still wanted to be a part of the company. I really enjoy it. It was my childhood dream of mine to work for WWE.”

D-Von pointed out that he was told he couldn’t do the autograph session for certain reasons.