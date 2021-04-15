WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley was a recent guest on the JOFO in the Ring program to discuss all things pro-wrestling, where the former multi-time tag champion spoke about the time he pitched WWE an idea to work with Apollo Crews but got denied. Highlights are below.

On becoming a producer and wanting to work with Apollo:

I wanted to work with Apollo. Bubba went his way and I stayed with WWE. I wasn’t ready to become a producer. I still wanted to wrestle. When I was told ‘no’ and they wanted me as a producer, not as talent, I took the job. I was hearing certain rumblings that Apollo needed to step it up and give it his all and give him that little push.

WWE denying his pitch to work with Apollo in a tag team:

I remember that I volunteered. ‘let me tag with Apollo and help him out.’ I did the same thing with Batista and so many other guys over the years. I thought it would be a great thing to do. I was told ‘no.’ They put him with Titus O’Neil and Titus Worldwide. The opportunity was gone and I was like, ‘Damn.’ I think me and Apollo could’ve done great things, but they said ‘no.’

