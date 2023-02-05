Dabba-Kato returned to the storylines at tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event.

Vengeance Day saw Carmelo Hayes sweep Apollo Crews in a 2 of 3 Falls Match, winning 2-0. Towards the end of the match, Trick Williams went to interfere from the apron, but Kato made his return to prevent the interference.

Kato’s assist led to Crews knocking Williams out of the ring. Crews then slapped hands with Kato, but turned around to a flying clothesline from Hayes. Hayes then delivered his Nothing But Net leg drop to sweep the match.

After the match, Kato entered the ring to help Crews to his feet. Kato smiled as he and Crews embraced to a pop from the crowd, but Kato’s attitude quickly changed and he dropped Crews with a headbutt. Kati then left Crews laying with a sitdown powerbomb.

Kato signed with WWE in April 2016 and debuted under his real name, Babatunde Aiyegbusi. He worked worked WWE NXT live events and participated in the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, but then was called to RAW to work the RAW Underground segments in 2020, as Dabba-Kato. He was then drafted to RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft, but never made any appearances after that. Kato returned under the Azeez name at WrestleMania 37 in 2011, helping Crews win the WWE Intercontinental Title from Big E. Crews and Azeez worked the SmackDown bran until they were drafted to RAW in the 2021 Draft. They worked several RAW and WWE Main Event episodes, but were both sent to NXT in June 2022. Azeez was never used on NXT TV, but he worked a few NXT live events since the summer of 2022 – teaming with Cora Jade for a loss to Sanga and Ivy Nile on July 23, teaming with Grayson Waller for a win over Crews and Hank Walker on October 14.

Kato was last seen on WWE TV during the May 26, 2022 edition of Main Event, where he defeated Akira Tozawa. He’s made one appearance this year and that was the January 20 NXT live event, where he and Xyon Quinn were defeated by The Dyad.

It looks like Kato and Crews will now be feuding in NXT as the Hayes vs. Crews feud is over, which also may have put an end to Crews’ chase for the NXT Title.

You can see related shots from tonight’s Vengeance Day return below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.