AEW has announced the full lineup for this evening’s edition of their Youtube series Dark: Elevation, which features Dalton Castle, Mascara Dorada, and more stars in action. Check out the full card and additional details below.

-Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Omar, Rick Recon, & Boujii

-Serpentico vs. Mascara Dorada

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Jora Johl

-B3CCA vs. Nyla Rose

-Private Party vs. Aggro & Danger Kid

-Skye Blue vs. Clara Carreras

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Mike Anthony & Liam Davis

-Zack Clayton vs. Conan Lycan