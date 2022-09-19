This past Saturday Logan Paul held a press conference in Las Vegas, where it was announced that Paul would challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at the November 5th Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

At the conference Triple H would field questions from the press, which included what The Game thought of today’s boxing and MMA product and how he thinks he could improve both sports. Check out highlights from his answer below.

Thinks MMA and boxing could benefit from putting more “show” into it:

“That’s not up to me to decide, but if I was to do it, put more show into it. There’s times when I go — I’m a big fan of boxing and MMA, and there’s times when I go to events, and it’s amazing to watch on television, but when you sit in the arena, then it’s maybe not the event that you wish it to be from start to finish, right. Those are the things that I would do differently, but that doesn’t mean I’m right. That’s how I would choose our product and how they choose their product is, you know, a decision for them.”

How all content needs to be entertaining:

“But for me, making it a bit more of a spectacle, making it a bit more of an event, that entertains you from start to finish — because I’ll tell you right now, everything is entertainment, no matter what. Doesn’t matter if it’s the news, doesn’t matter if it’s movies, television, doesn’t matter what sport, it’s all entertainment.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)