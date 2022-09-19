NJPW announced today that the title match, which originally was set for Saturday in Beppu as part of the Burning Spirit tour, has been moved.

It will now be held on Friday, September 23, in Kagawa at the Takamatsu City General Gymnasium.

The bout will see Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, and YOH defend the NEVER Six-Man Tag Team Titles against House of Torture’s EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and SHO in a Tornado Dog Cage Survival match. NJPW issued the following: