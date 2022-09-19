NJPW announced today that the title match, which originally was set for Saturday in Beppu as part of the Burning Spirit tour, has been moved.
It will now be held on Friday, September 23, in Kagawa at the Takamatsu City General Gymnasium.
The bout will see Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, and YOH defend the NEVER Six-Man Tag Team Titles against House of Torture’s EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and SHO in a Tornado Dog Cage Survival match. NJPW issued the following:
NEVER Dog Cage Survival Set for Takamatsu Friday!
Delays not denials for CHAOS and HOUSE OF TORTURE
As a result of Typhoon Nanmadol making landfall this weekend, two events in Beppu and Fukuoka were cancelled in the interests of safety. Beppu’s September 18 event included a NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championship bout, as CHAOS were set to settle their issues with HOUSE OF TORTURE in a Tornado Dog Cage Survival Match.
Yet delays are not denials for either team, as the match will now instead go ahead on Friday’s Burning Spirit event in Kagawa! With this match added to an already loaded card, it makes for an unmissable event Friday!