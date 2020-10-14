It was just announced via William Regal’s social media and later confirmed by WWE.com that Dexter Lumis will face Damian Priest for the North American Title.

Along with this match, tomorrow’s episode of NXT will also include a number one contender’s match for the NXT Tag Team Titles between Undisputed Era’s Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish and the team of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Also advertised is Ember Moon and Toni Storm.