Dana White opens up about his relationship with Vince McMahon following the merger of UFC and WWE.

White spoke about McMahon during a recent chat with Sports Illustrated, where he admitted that their past in a troubled one due to being in competition with one another, even claiming that the 78-year-old billionaire tried to screw him multiple times.

My history with Vince isn’t a good one. He tried to f— me so many times for no reason whatsoever except just to f— me. But that’s in the past. Now that Vince and I are allies, no one’s been a better partner than Vince.

However, White and McMahon are now allies under TKO, a merger that has brought them closer together. White says that having McMahon as a business partner is incredible and that they’ve spoke on the phone 20+ times since.

Since day one of the deal, it’s like I’m dealing with a different guy. It goes to show that when you oppose him, or he thinks you are opposing him, the guy comes after you blindly. Once you are aligned, Vince is an incredible partner. We’ve probably spoken on the phone 20 times since the deal. It’s all added-value conversation–with Vince doing work and raising the bar for both companies.

Later, White is asked about his relationship with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, which he admits is also great. He ends his rant by calling Vince McMahon a savage of the business world, comparable to NBA great Michael Jordan.

Triple H and Stephanie have always been great to work with. I’ve always had a great relationship with them, always, even when we weren’t aligned back in the day. But the most amazing story is the relationship with Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon, man, he’s an absolute savage. Even with the stuff that went down with us in the past, I respect it. I love killers. He’s definitely a killer. He’s the Michael Jordan of the business world.

