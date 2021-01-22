WWE superstar Daniel Bryan recently spoke to Metro UK about the reaction Rey Mysterio got at the 2014 Royal Rumble, and how he felt bad since the lucha-libre legend is one of his heroes. Highlights are below.

How he felt bad for the fan reaction to Rey Mysterio at the Royal Rumble leading to Mania 30:

We were sitting backstage waching the monitor and I could feel the temperature of the audience. I was like, “ooh!” I didn’t know exactly what was gonna happen in the Royal Rumble or anything like that. ‘And then when Rey came out and he got booed because he wasn’t me, I felt so bad because Rey is one of my heroes and he’s also one of the best wrestlers of all time, and one of those guys who still – despite having wrestled for as long as he has – still puts everything out there, constantly working hard and all of it. ‘That’s the last person you should boo! So, really there was this weird sort of, “Yeah this feels good that people want me, but I feel so bad for Rey!

