AEW superstar Darby Allin recently appeared on the My Mom’s Basement program with host Robbie Fox where the former TNT champion Darby Allin spoke about one of the worst bumps he ever took in wrestling, which led to a brain hemorrhage and nearly ended his career before it even began in AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls bump he took in a indie match with Joey Janela that led to his brain bleeding:

Probably when I dove — I was wrestling — it’s funny you say that, Joey Janela, because he was in the match where I had took my sketchiest bump I would say is I had him in New Orleans and he was sitting in a chair outside the ring and I did a running dive where I do a front flip halfway through the dive but I put the chair too far and you know, the independents, they’re cheap asses. They don’t wanna put the padding around the ring so my ankles caught him but my head bounced off the concrete and I just started feeling like everything was swelling and then after the match, because I finished the match, afterwards I went to the hospital and they’re saying, ‘Yo, you’re bleeding from the brain’ and I was like, ‘F*ck!’ So like, yeah.

How he couldn’t wrestle for two months afterwards because of a procedure:

I went under for I can’t remember how long but then they were just — dude, I don’t know. They did something where they monitored it. I can’t even remember the full procedure but I couldn’t wrestle for like two months. It was like you can break my ankle, you can break my arm but you start messing with [my] brain, oh, that’s the worst. It’s the worst. I remember I got home and I wasn’t able to drive but I felt so on edge just sitting in my room.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)