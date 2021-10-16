Thursday’s Dark Side of the Ring episode on Luna Vachon drew 135,000 viewers on Vice TV, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 1.46% from last week’s episode on Bruiser Bedlam, which drew 137,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode on Vachon drew a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. That is up 20% from last week’s episode on Bedlam, which drew a 0.05 key demo rating. That 0.06 rating represents 77,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 22.22% from the 63,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.5 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s episode ranked #88 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.06 key demo rating, up from the #116 ranking for the Johnny K9 episode. The episode ranked #131 for the night on cable in viewership, up from last week’s #137 ranking.

The DSOTR episode on Vachon drew the second-lowest viewership and tied with other episodes for the third-lowest key demo rating in the history of the show. This week’s viewership was down 1.46% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 20% from the previous week.

The MLB Division Series game between Los Angeles and San Francisco on FOX topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.66 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.500 million viewers.

The NFL game between Philadelphia and Tampa Bay on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 4.09 rating. The game also topped the night in viewership for network TV with 14.415 million viewers.

Below is our Dark Side of the Ring viewership tracker:

SEASON 3:

Episode 1: Brian Pillman – 272,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: Nick Gage – 163,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Collision In Korea – 191,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Ultimate Warrior – 165,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Grizzly Smith & His Family – 243,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Dynamite Kid – 242,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season 3A Finale)

Episode 7: Plane Ride From Hell – 153,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season 3B Premiere)

Episode 8: The Double Life of Chris Kanyon – 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: Blood & Wire: Onita’s FMW – 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 10: Ion Croitoru (Bruiser Bedlam, Johnny K9) – 137,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 11: The Many Faces of Luna Vachon – 135,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 12: Extreme & Obscene: Rob Black’s XPW

SEASON 2:

Episode 1: Chris Benoit tragedy – 320,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: New Jack – 229,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: WWE Brawl For All – 226,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: Jimmy Snuka and the Death of Nancy Argentino – 209,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: The Assassination of Dino Bravo – 221,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: David Schultz and The Slap Heard Around The World – 255,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story – 246,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8: The Last Ride of The Road Warriors – 264,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: The Final Days of Owen Hart – 349,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 2 TOTAL: 2.319 million viewers over 9 regular episodes

SEASON 2 AVERAGE: 257,666 viewers per episode

SEASON 1:

Episode 1: Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth – 154,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: The Montreal Screwjob – 181,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Bruiser Brody’s death – 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Von Erich Family – 234,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Gino Hernandez’s death – 225,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Fabulous Moolah – 200,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 1 TOTAL: 1.208 million viewers over six episodes

SEASON 1 AVERAGE: 201,333 viewers per episode

