MLW star and pro-wrestling legend Davey Richards was the latest guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, which included Richards revealing that he has signed a two year extension with MLW, and is also doing some agent work for them. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says MLW offered him a two year extension after being with them for four months:

“When I left wrestling, I got into medical school and was like, ‘I’m set for life, I’m going to be a doctor,’ but there was something missing. There is this show, Cobra Kai, and there’s this scene where God doesn’t give people things he doesn’t want them to use. I was like, ‘I have to go back and finish this my own way. There is stuff left in the basement,’ to quote Rocky. IMPACT reached out, AEW reached out, MLW reached out. The AEW guys are awesome, but their schedule is a little difficult for me. I’m a dad and have another career. MLW was great and I’m glad I made that decision. I didn’t know much about them but the more we talked, the more it became a natural fit. Three months in, maybe four months, they offered me a two-year contract extension. I was like, ‘No problem.’ I’m very happy to be with them for the long term.”

Says he is also doing some agent work:

“They asked me about being an agent, so my first match, I agented was at the last tapings. My match with TJP for the Opera Cup, I wasn’t so nervous about that because TJ is so good, I could wrestle him a million times. My first match agenting, I was so nervous. I didn’t want someone to have a great match and screw up on account of me. It’s definitely something I’m learning and I’m thankful for the opportunity to do it.”

