Dax Harwood looks back on his first professional wrestling matchup 19-years-ago today.

The AEW star and current reigning tag champion wrote about his love for the industry in a new post on social media, where he commented on his last 19-years and how he was able to overcome all the obstacles put before him. His full post reads, “19 years ago, today, I wrestled my very first match. I love professional wrestling. Like LOVE it. To the point of hate, doubt, frustration, insecurity, etc. This is sappy, but, if a guy who’s 5’10”, bald, chubby, crazy ass accent can make it, so can y’all. Top Guys out.”

A member of FTR, Harwood and his longtime tag partner Cash Wheeler have proven that they are one of the premiere tag teams of this era. The duo are former three-time WWE tag champions, two-time NXT tag champions, one-time IWGP tag champions, one-time ROH tag-champions, and are currently in their second reign as AEW tag champions.

Harwood, Wheeler, and CM Punk challenged House of Black for the AEW Trios Championship at this past Saturday’s edition of Collision. Unfortunately for CMFTR, the House of Black would pick up the win to keep their title reign alive.