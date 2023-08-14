Nyla Rose will make her return to TJPW.
The AEW star and former women’s champion will be taking on Maki Itoh at the October 9th Wrestle Prince IV event, a match that was made official following TJPW’s Princess Cup tournament this past weekend.
【本日の速報】
『WRESTLE PRINCESS IV』
⚜️10月9日(祝)東京たま未来メッセ 14:00試合開始
🔻スペシャルシングルマッチ
伊藤麻希 vs ナイラ・ローズ
Special Singles Match between Maki Itoh @maki_itoh and Nyla Rose @NylaRoseBeast is official for WRESTLE PRINCESS IV!#tjpw #tjpwWP4 #AEW pic.twitter.com/wi6VwHwZFj
— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) August 13, 2023
The Native Beast most recently competed for TJPW this past July, where she defeated Miu Watanabe in singles-action.