Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod while covering WWE SummerSlam 1993. Here are the highlights:

On Bret Hart as WWE Champion:

“Brett could lead you. Brett could have, you know, and go out there and, and have, you know, a great match. And, and I think that’s maybe, I don’t know, maybe that’s what Vince [McMahon], began to see and understand is that you know, just because you put a great big muscle head in the ring doesn’t mean that he’s a great wrestler. Do you know? And, you know, I was a big guy, but I, you know, I had a decent body, but I was never a muscle head, which is obvious.”

On working in front of Japanese fans who are usually quiet:

“Well, I mean, it’s kinda like when I first went to Japan, it would, yes. Yeah. It was very unusual because you, the fans, you do something huge, and they would go, Ooh, ah, or, you know, like that, but you didn’t have that. But over time, the fans in Japan seemed to morph just like the fans in the United States, you know, it’s kind of like it, it changed. They changed. And I, you know, and again, we loved that as well. So it wasn’t always like that. But I mean, over time, it’s like now they’re going to yell, scream, and holler too. Well, You know, and you know it could be, you know, and it’s kind of like though, Japan is one of those places that, I mean, the wrestling, there were two organizations All Japan Pro Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. And I ended up being Stan’s partner because Stan and Bruiser Brody were partners and all Japan, and they were two of the hugest names.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.