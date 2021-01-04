On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho AEW star Dax Harwood from FTR spoke about the legacy of Brodie Lee following his passing last week. Harwood reveals that he, Cash Wheeler, and Lee were all in a text thread entitled, “The Radicalz,” as that is how they envisioned themselves entering AEW after their WWE contracts expired.

We had a group text with him and he said, ‘I want us to be The Radicalz.’ Me, Cash, and him. He wanted us to be The Radicalz. The group text was called ‘The Radicalz.’ We had these big grandiose plans to come in together because our contracts were coming up pretty soon until some things happened. His plan and our plan was to be The Radicalz (in AEW), but he didn’t know about the Dark Order stuff.

The original Radicalz consisted of Dean Malenko, Chris Benoit, Perry Saturn, and Eddie Guerrero, who debuted for WWE on an episode of Monday Night Raw back in 2000. Check out the full Talk Is Jericho here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)