On a recent episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics including his dream opponent.

Harwood named WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER as someone he wants to step into the ring with.

“I would say probably GUNTHER maybe No. 1. I’ve watched a lot of his stuff this year, and I missed out on a lot of the independent stuff he did overseas a while back because I was just traveling so much. But I’ve watched a lot of his stuff, and I think he and I could do some good business.”

