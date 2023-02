Mickie James will defend the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title against Masha Slamovich at the upcoming No Surrender special.

The early betting odds are out for the match and lists James as the -800 favorite to retain the title while is the +500 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

It will take place on February 24, 2023, at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada, and air on Impact Plus and YouTube.