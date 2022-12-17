Diamond Dallas Page recently did an interview with Wrestling Inc to promote his role in the new film High Heat.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about how the industry has become more open to wrestling talent crossing over.

“Well let’s put it like this, who’s the biggest star in the world? [The Rock.] Yeah, right. He changed the playing field. It used to be when rappers, they get into all these roles because they could play tough guy type things or whatever it was. And there’s some great actors, Ice T, like Ice Cube, Snoop’s really good … there’s a lot of great actors there. But wrestlers were kind of dogged for the longest time. Batista coming out the way he came out, if you look at some of his work, where he started and where he is, he’s right under Rock right now. I mean, Batista is as hot as you can be right now. And here’s another guy who’s 6’4” and 250 pounds.

“And then John Cena, who’s been delivering on all levels. If you look at Adam Copeland, aka Edge, what he did in Vikings, the guys can act. We’re acting live … I’ve had long promos, back then I literally wrote those promos. Now the WWE, they give them to you, which to me takes out a lot, because you really want to say, ‘Okay, here’s your bullet points, now make it magical.’ And that’s what Cena does. That’s what Roman does. That’s what Seth does. That’s what Cody does. That’s what the guys who really are at that top level, they could do it just like I could do it back then. But back then, no one gave me anything … So it’s yes, in answer to your question. Yes, it’s a much better time.”