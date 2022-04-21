On the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page spoke about his rise in WCW, and how over his finishing maneuver, the Diamond Cutter, was getting. The former world champion added the story of him calling up Triple H during that time to ask him to stop using the cutter, and how respectful The Game was once he asked. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls the time he called Triple H to ask him not to do the Diamond Cutter:

“The Diamond Cutter was really getting over. The Diamond Cutter was taking me to a different spot. You could hit it on anyone out of anywhere. And even though I was only hitting guys who were enhancement guys, it was still popping the crowd. So you know you have something there. So one night I’ve got RAW on because I watched RAW. I taped it all, and I’d come home and I’d watch it and see how everybody was doing. And then one night, Triple H hit that cutter out of nowhere and pinned the guy. I was like ‘no! Bastard! No, not him!’ There’s three guys who when I say have the craziest work ethics ever, me, him, and The Rock. The three of us, insane work ethic. I’m thinking ‘man if he takes that? I’ve got to call him.’ And I just pick up the phone.”

On finally getting Triple H on the phone:

“He never answered the phone, he never answered before that day or after that day. But that day he answered. He’s like ‘hey D, how you doing?’ ‘I’m doing great, but listen bro.’ We talked for a bit, got the sidetalk out of the way. We had a real relationship. I said ‘listen bro, I’ve got a favor to ask you.’ He said ‘sure D, anything.’ I was like ‘don’t say that.’ And look, Sting had the Scorpion Death Lock, Bret Hart had the Sharpshooter, it’s the same move.”

How Triple H was very respectful and stopped doing the move:

“It was customary for one guy to have it here, one guy to have it there. Bottom line is I said, ‘You know bro, I’m just really starting to get this Diamond Cutter over. It’s giving me some serious momentum. I saw you do it the other night to beat a guy. And I get it and I don’t have the right to ask you, but you’re so so much younger than me. The Pedigree is amazing. If you wouldn’t use it anymore, I’d really appreciate it.’ He said ‘done deal.’ That was the last time he ever did it.”

