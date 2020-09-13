Josh Barnett has announced via Twitter that current Impact Knockouts champion, Deonna Purrazzo, is scheduled to compete at the Bloodsport event on October 11 against a currently unnamed opponent. The show takes place at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. You’ll be able to watch the show on FiteTV.
A “virtuosa” on the mats is coming to take an arm home as a trophy this October 11th.
Deonna Purrazzo is coming to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport!
Order the PPV on @fitetv and see why we are hardest hitting wrestling event in the world!@GCWrestling_ @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/UgAXWKkzBk
