Josh Barnett has announced via Twitter that current Impact Knockouts champion, Deonna Purrazzo, is scheduled to compete at the Bloodsport event on October 11 against a currently unnamed opponent. The show takes place at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. You’ll be able to watch the show on FiteTV.

A “virtuosa” on the mats is coming to take an arm home as a trophy this October 11th.

Deonna Purrazzo is coming to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport!

Order the PPV on @fitetv and see why we are hardest hitting wrestling event in the world!@GCWrestling_ @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/UgAXWKkzBk

— (@JoshLBarnett) September 13, 2020