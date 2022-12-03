WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Jacksonville, FL. At the show, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell reunited.

Lumis proposed to Hartwell last year and she accepted. They were separated as Lumis was released by the company although Lumis was brought back by Triple H earlier this year and placed on Raw.

At Friday night’s NXT house show, the two ended up reuniting. They embraced and fans were just happy to see them together again.

Hartwell is still a regular in NXT. You can check out some photos here: