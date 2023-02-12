WWE NXT star Dijak (fka T-Bar) took to Twitter to announce that he’s auctioning off the gear that he wore at Takeover Vengeance Day, with all proceeds going to the family of the late Jay Briscoe. Dijak writes, “At Vengeance Day I was very proud to honor the legacy of my friend Jay Briscoe. I am auctioning my ring worn jacket to raise money for his family. Visit https://m.facebook.com/groups/ManiaClub/permalink/3471820816428149/?mibextid=Nif5oz

for more details or submit a bid to [email protected] Silent auction ends 2/14 @ 10pm EST.”

At Vengeance Day I was very proud to honor the legacy of my friend Jay Briscoe. I am auctioning my ring worn jacket to raise money for his family. Visit https://t.co/krSvzZ7ard

for more details or submit a bid to [email protected] Silent auction ends 2/14 @ 10pm EST. pic.twitter.com/v1vYBXxR7s — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) February 11, 2023

Former WWE Manager Ricardo Rodriguez announced on Twitter that he’s been filming a documentary on his recovery from addiction following his brief stint in rehab, and will be releasing the documentary in the near future. He writes, “Last few months I’ve been filming my #AddictionRecovery process. From getting out of rehab to living in a recovery home, dealing with homelessness to building @3Legacies and getting life back together. @BobbacondaPro will be releasing this documentary later this year.”