Dolph Ziggler did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Saturday’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver special where he will defend the NXT Title against Bron Breakker in the main event. Here are the highlights:

Being NXT Champion:

“I am comically surprised to be the NXT champion right now,” Ziggler says. “I went to NXT to do some scouting, to see who had that twinkle in their eye or if anyone would be ready in a year or two, and check out Bron Breakker. A few weeks later, I was NXT champion. I didn’t expect this.”

Breakker:

“Everyone is telling me I’m only here to help make Bron Breakker better, that I’m here to be a great opponent for him when he wins the title back,” Ziggler says. “Are you sure about that? I don’t plan on being champion for three weeks. Breakker has a hell of a lot of potential. Sure. But so does everyone else here. He’s an explosive athlete. We have a lot of those here, too. I’m a real veteran. I’m now associated with 2.0 NXT. I’m 2.0 DZ. You know who I am, and I’m here to bring extra eyes to NXT.”

His plan heading into the match: