Dominik Mysterio is still your NXT North American Champion following night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 on Tuesday night.

During the show, Dom-Dom successfully retained his title with a victory over Hard Hitting Truths’ Nathan Frazer after hitting a top-rope frog splash for a pin fall.

After the match, Dominik was attacked by the returning Wes Lee, setting up his next challenger for the title.

Check out video highlights of the NXT North American Championship bout between Dominik Mysterio and Nathan Frazer, as well as Wes Lee’s return, from night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.