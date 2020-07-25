Drake Maverick On Which Classic Angle He Wanted To Recreate

During an interview with Metro UK, Drake Maverick spoke on wanting to recreate Edge & Christian’s “Live Sex Celebration” during his marriage consummation angle with his wife. Here’s what he had to say:
The one I pitched was the live consummation celebration which was supposed to be a spoof on the Edge and Lita one, which was very PG but you could imagine Drake Maverick stripping off for his wife, trying to take his pants off and falling over, then getting back up like it didn’t happened.
You can read the interview by clicking HERE.
Credit: Metro UK.
- WWE Hall of Famer Excited About Big E Single’s Run
- Big Opening Segment, #1 Contender’s Match and More Announced for Monday’s WWE RAW
- Jim Cornette On How He Wanted To Originally Book Kane
- Sasha Banks Has Her Custom Side Plates Added To WWE Raw Women’s Championship
- Mark Henry Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Why Billie Kay Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW
- Apollo Crew Sends Warning After Being Pulled from WWE Extreme Rules
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week