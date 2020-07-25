Drake Maverick On Which Classic Angle He Wanted To Recreate

During an interview with Metro UK, Drake Maverick spoke on wanting to recreate Edge & Christian’s “Live Sex Celebration” during his marriage consummation angle with his wife. Here’s what he had to say:

The one I pitched was the live consummation celebration which was supposed to be a spoof on the Edge and Lita one, which was very PG but you could imagine Drake Maverick stripping off for his wife, trying to take his pants off and falling over, then getting back up like it didn’t happened.

