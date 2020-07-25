The Big Show On Which Actor He Takes Inspiration From

During his interview with The Wrap, The Big Show spoke on why he takes inspiration from Peter Dinklage. Here’s what he had to say:
As an actor, I look at someone like Peter Dinklage, which you’d think is the opposite end of the spectrum. But no, because Peter Dinklage is such a good actor, he is able to take parts that originally weren’t written for a little person and a smaller person and he’s transcended that so that it doesn’t matter. You see how he interacts with his environment, but at the same time, it adds flavor to the dialogue that’s written. So if I can do that as a big guy and come to change the perception a little bit that it’s OK for big guys to actually have talent and actually be able to tell stories, that’s what I’m trying to do.
You can read the interview HERE.
Credit: The Wrap.
