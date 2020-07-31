Drake Maverick Talks Re-Signing With WWE, Reactions To His Viral Twitter Video After Release and more

WWE star and former 205 Live general manager Drake Maverick spoke to TalkSport to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his viral Twitter video that eventually got him re-signed with the company after his release back in April due to COVID-19 cuts. Highlights are below.

Says he never questioned creative and knew the importance of his match with Jake Atlas:

I never questioned creative and never questioned what was going on. The most nervous I was out of all of the matches was the Jake Atlas match because it was the first one. I was going into work thinking ‘am I gonna get treated differently?, am I gonna have to talk to Hunter [Triple H] and have these weird talks where we sit down and it’s like a counseling session?

On how his Twitter video was filled with real emotion:

There were real emotions there because it was actually my life – I wasn’t playing a character as I have done in the past. I literally sat there and thought ‘I’m gonna show the world James, and how I feel. Nobody else was in the same situation. It was a terrible situation we all went through, but nobody had the situation I had where they said ‘We still want you to do these matches. I put my video out and that was how I was feeling at that moment. It was warts and all.

Having bad mental health days due to the ongoing circumstances:

It made me sad some days. I had some bad mental health days because I was…. you look on your Twitter feed – people get this all the time. I get some very untoward things, like that I used some of my friends that I care very deeply about, and that I didn’t think of them or care about them. Again – no one else was in the same situation – and every one of those people that I was accused of using were patting me on the back saying ‘Go get it, man. You’re doing exactly what we would do if we were put in that situation. These are trying times, man. It sucks. You’ve got to take care of your family and go balls to the wall with it. It was hard on the brain because I’d never do anything like that, and be so malicious. There are some people out there who would, and that’s where it hurt.

Crying in his video: