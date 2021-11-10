Drew McIntyre appeared on the Battleground podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE Champion talked about WWE continuing the trend of holding WrestleMania over the course of two nights – Saturday and Sunday. This started in 2020.

“I’m a fan of the two nights. I wasn’t sure if we were going to go back to one night. The two nights are kind of based on the times we’re in. We did it over two nights as a way to escape during the pandemic, during the Covid situation. I did say during the interviews during that time, if you look back on them that I really hope it sticks. I love WrestleMania. Everyone loves WrestleMania and the spectacle of it, but it’s so huge that sometimes I think it was 7 hours. As much as you love WWE, and the spectacle of WrestleMania, 5 hours sitting there and then 2 hours extra, and if you’re a Superstar wrestling 6 ½ hours in, and fans are trying to scream but nothing is coming out because they’ve lost their voice, it can get a little quiet even with 80,000 people there. I love the idea of a whole weekend of WrestleMania, like two good length shows, two good 4-hour shows. The fans are there. They are loud from start to finish, but not only that, but once the event is over, they are like, ‘Wow, that was amazing. I can go again tomorrow and experience that again?’ I’m all about a weekend for WrestleMania.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription