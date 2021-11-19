Drew McIntyre spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling to promote Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

During it, the former WWE Champion talked about working with Randy Orton.

“Working with Randy is what showed the world that I could not just get to the top, but stay on top. He is absolutely unbelievable in every area of this industry. During that period working with Edge, somehow even as good as he was, he got better in the ring. His character was elevated to the next level. I knew when I became champion that when I would step into the ring with Randy, that would be my chance to show that I could step up with not just the best, but one of the best of all time, like one of the top five, in my opinion, of all time. If I could hang with him, I wouldn’t just prove to the world, I could prove to myself that I belong. When it comes to the in ring, when it comes to the important stuff in between moves that Randy’s an absolute master of. That’s what was so critical about that period, that I was not only able to step up, but at the same time, learn so much from working with Randy. Getting three months with him was like getting a PhD. Without Brock at Mania, and without working with Randy, I’m certainly not in the position I am right now.”

McIntyre also talked about what he has learned from Orton:

He said, “It always goes back to the things you think are simpler stuff, but are so important in our industry. It’s the small stuff in between the moves that Randy is so good at. It’s hard to articulate, but if you watch a Randy Orton match, you’ll find yourself seeing his face and his expressions more than anybody else. It’s because he’s so good at making sure he conveys the story he is trying to tell, and you understand exactly what’s going through his head throughout the match.”

