WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a number of different topics, including how much Vince McMahon trusts him to speak his mind on television, and getting to address his COVID-19 experience on Raw. Highlights are below.

Says Vince McMahon trusts him enough to go out and say what he feels:

“That’s why I stared straight into the camera after I won the belt from Brock Lesnar last year at WrestleMania. We’re not supposed to do that, but it was very important to me to make a connection with the people at home. Vince [McMahon] trusts me enough to go out and do and say what I feel. If I’m believing it, and it feels right, then the fans believe it. I am grateful to be in this position and fight for the people, and I hope that shows.”

Says he was proud that WWE allowed him to speak about his COVID-19 experience:

“I’m so proud I could deliver that message while I was WWE champion. The best way to fight this thing is to wear our masks and stay socially distant. I’m following all the safety protocols to the letter. Sometimes I’m a hermit at home, and I still got it. We are going to get through this; we just need to work together. I’m glad I had the opportunity to speak out and hammer home how serious this situation is.”

How there is no one else in the industry like Bobby Lashley:

“There is no one in the industry like Bobby Lashley. His work speaks for itself, and he has all the momentum in the world right now. I’m so excited to have fans back at WrestleMania, and I think people genuinely don’t know what’s going to happen in our match. Lashley has really stepped up and deserves this moment. People are invested, and we are going to give the heavyweight title clash that wrestling is all about.”