WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Sportskeeda to hype up today’s Day 1 pay per view and discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on NXT 2.0 breakout Bron Breakker. Check out what the Scottish Warrior had to say about the son of Rick Steiner below.

Names Bron Breakker as a future main roster star:

“I was just trying to think, who logically would I come out and do something with? Maybe, Bron Breakker. We’ve spent some time in Europe. I got a chance to see him up close.”

Commends Breakker’s attitude and work ethic:

“To see his attitude, his work ethic, I’m very impressed. If he keeps doing what he’s doing, keeps his feet on the ground, he is going to be a future main event player for us for sure.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)