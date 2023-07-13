AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling program to give his thoughts on two of the company’s youngest talents, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

To start, Dustin showers Starks with praise and admits that he is rather excited to watch the Absolute One battle CM Punk in the Owen Hart tournament finals this Saturday on AEW Collision.

He’s a very young Superstar, and he’s going to be the future, I think, and the now. He’s just stepping into his own shoes. He’s killing it. I’m excited to see that one,” Rhodes said of the upcoming CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks match on the July 15 episode of AEW Saturday Collision. “I mean, I was excited to see CM Punk and Samoa Joe because of their rivalry and CM Punk to actually finally one-up Samoa Joe, which was impressive. It was a hell of a match, I thought. I texted them all and said what an awesome match it was. It should be an incredible match.

The Natural was also involved in the Owen Hart tournament, but got eliminated in the first round to Powerhouse Hobbs. Despite the loss, he praises Hobbs for being tough and stated that he thought the two shared some great chemistry in-ring.

I think me wrestling Hobbs in that quarterfinal round was also really impressive, and I really really enjoyed that one, working with him. He is another one that the world needs to look out for, and it was tough, and I’m still kind of sore from him because he’s a bad boy. I think he probably had the best match he’s had since he’s been in the business, and that’s a testament to our workability. We had chemistry, and it was really good.

Following his loss to Hobbs Dustin took to Twitter to thank Tony Khan for allowing him to compete in the Owen Hart tournament. You can read what he said here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)