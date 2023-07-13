Lio Rush has never felt more focused.

The Man of the Hour spoke on this topic during a recent interview with WrestleZone, where he hyped up this Saturday’s IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view, which will see Rush challenge Chris Sabin for the X-Division Championship. During his chat, Rush says that he feels that at 28 years old he is approaching his prime.

Now that I am here and now that I am staying here, I do feel like I’m at my best. I feel like I’m slowly creeping into my prime, it definitely feels like this is the right place and right time type of situation.

Rush adds that he’s never felt more clear headed than he does now, and hopes to put his past outbursts and “retirements” behind him.

I’ve never felt more clear headed, I’ve never felt more calm, poise. I’ve never felt more healthy, physically. I feel great, I really do. I’m fully ready for any and everything that comes my way because I will be prepared.

Sabin recently did his own interview hyping up his showdown with Rush.