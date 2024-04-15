The numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

TV Line is reporting that the Friday, April 12, 2024, SmackDown After WrestleMania XL show drew 2.4 million viewers for the preliminary numbers.

The 4/12 show also drew 925,000 preliminary viewers in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic.

By comparison, the final numbers for the WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from 4/5 were 2.6 million viewers.

It’s worth noting that this is the first time preliminary viewership has been reported since the March 5, 2024 episode, and the highest demo rating that the show has drawn since December 2020.