Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoiler results from the ROH On HonorClub taping held during the AEW Collision and AEW Battle Of The Belts X double-header at the Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky on Saturday, April 13, 2024.
ROH ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Taped On 4/13/2024)* Lee Johnson pinned JD Drake.
* Bryan Keith pinned Aaron Solo.
* ROH Champion Mark Briscoe pinned Griff Garrison, with Cole Karter and Maria Kanellis.
* Leyla Hirsh & Kiera Hogan & Trish Adora defeated Taya Valkyrie & Leila Gray & Diamante.
* Lady Frost pinned former TNA star Marti Belle.
* The Beast Mortos (fka Black Taurus) pinned Nick Comoroto.
* Abadon pinned Allysin Kay.
* The Infantry defeated The Iron Savages. Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Ari Daivari attacked The Infantry. Mark Briscoe, Bryan Keith, Dalton Castle and Lee Johnson made the save.